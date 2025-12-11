Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2cr seized, six arrested

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, and six people were arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Sarma said heroin and opium were seized in two different operations in the district.

The police seized 294.38 grams heroin at Dillai Tiniali and recovered 26.025 kg of opium in Lahorijan, he said.

"@karbianglongpol remains relentless and uncompromising. Kudos to the team for seizing drugs worth Rs 2 cr," he added. PTI TR TR SOM