Assam: Drugs worth Rs 30 cr seized; three peddlers nabbed

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 30 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district and three peddlers arrested, officials said on Monday.

According to Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, an anti-narcotics operation was launched on Sunday night at Jalalpur area under Badarpur police station after receiving specific input about the drugs.

"A vehicle was intercepted and it led to the recovery of 1,00,000 Yaba tablets from a secret chamber of the vehicle. It was coming from Mizoram," he added.

The police have apprehended three persons, who hailed from Katigorah police station area of Cachar, Das told PTI.

As per market rates, the value of the seizure has been estimated to be around Rs 30 crore, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X lauded the efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI TR RG