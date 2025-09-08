Assam: Drugs worth Rs 3.4 cr seized, two arrested

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and drugs worth a total of Rs 3.4 crore seized from their possession in separate incidents in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 355 gm of heroin from Chachal area of Guwahati and arrested one person. The seized drugs were estimated to be valued at Rs 1.8 crore, he said in an X post late on Sunday night.

The police also conducted an operation in Tolengram area of Cachar district and seized 300 gm of heroin and arrested one person. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 1.6 crore, Sarma said.

"No fun weekend for peddlers, their party ruined twice... High dreams, gone in a flash -- @assampolice crushes the trade with the mission #AssamAgainstDrugs," he added. PTI DG ACD