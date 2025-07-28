Assam: Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized, two arrested

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Yaba tablets worth over Rs 6 crore have been seized in Cachar district and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

"@CacharPolice seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore in an anti-narcotics operation. 2 peddlers were arrested in this regard", the chief minister posted on 'X'.

"Another strong strike by @assampolice against the drug menace", he added.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated, he added.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in India because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG MNB