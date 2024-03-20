Assam: DSP arrested for sexual harassment of minor domestic help

Guwahati, Mar 17 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was arrested in Assam for allegedly sexually harassing a minor domestic help, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Sing said on Sunday.

Singh said the DSP was posted at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district and an FIR was registered at the Dergaon police station against him.

"Reference allegations of sexual misconduct towards the housemaid by a DSP posted at LBPA Dergaon - Case No 42 under section 376, 506 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered at Dergaon PS, District Golaghat," he posted on X.

The DSP was arrested on the basis of evidence that came up during the investigation of the case, he said.

"Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains corner stone of the policy of @assampolice Hq," Singh said. PTI TR TR SOM