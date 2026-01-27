Assam: Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephants

Diphu (Assam), Jan 27 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The woman, identified as Kasang Kropi, was returning from a religious programme along with a group of women when they came across a herd of wild elephants at Hijunglangsang village in Jirikideng police station area, he said.

An elephant trampled her to death while the other women managed to flee from the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added. PTI COR DG DG ACD