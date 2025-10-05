Assam: Elephant calf born in Kaziranga named 'Mayabini' after Zubeen Garg's song

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) An elephant calf, born in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, was named after singer Zubeen Garg's popular number 'Mayabini', which became an anthem for his fans at his last rites.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the female calf was born to 'Kuwari'.

"Heartening news on #World Animal Day -- Kuwari, the elephant of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has given birth to a healthy female calf!" he posted on X on Saturday night.

"With immense affection and public goodwill, we've named her 'Mayabini' -- a symbol of new life, hope and harmony in the wild," he said.

'Mayabini ratir buku', which Garg had once said should be sung when he dies, became an anthem for his fans as they sang it throughout his last journey. PTI DG DG SOM