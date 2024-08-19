Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Authorities of a posh mall in the heart of Assam’s Guwahati on Monday received a bomb threat from an unknown organisation, leading to evacuation of the shopping arena, police said.

The City Centre Mall, located close to the state secretariat, was evacuated around 4 pm, with the authorities initially attributing the reason for the sudden closure to “technical issues”.

A senior officer of Assam Police told PTI that an email was received by the mall authorities about the presence of a bomb on the premises.

"The mail was sent to 75 locations across India. We learnt that there were a total of 75 recipients in the address bar. It threatened to blow up the mall with a bomb,” he said.

"We couldn't take the threat lightly and cleared the mall of visitors. Search operations are underway with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. So far, nothing has been found," he said.

The incident took place four days after the banned ULFA(I) announced planting 24 bombs in different parts of the state, including multiple locations in Guwahati.

Ten “bomb-like substances” have been recovered, including four in Guwahati, in the last two days.

The threat mail received on Monday was sent by an unknown organisation named ‘KNR', the officer said.

The authorities of City Centre Mall had earlier put up an unsigned notice on the gates that read: "For technical issues, mall will be shut down for 2 hours." The mall houses a number of shops, eateries, gaming zones and a multiplex.