Assam: Eminent singer, director Ramen Barua remains untraced

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Assam Police have launched a massive search for eminent singer, music composer and director Ramen Barua, who has been missing since Monday, a police officer said.

Eighty-four-year-old Barua had left his home in Latasil area of Guwahati on Monday morning for a nearby temple but did not return home till late in the evening, when his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

According to available CCTV footage, he was last spotted near the new Gauhati High Court building adjacent to the temple around 10.15 am on Monday, the police officer said.

His mobile phone has been switched off since Monday and its last location was traced to an area behind the high court.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg joined the police in the search and till late on Monday, visited various parts of the city, including Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Sukreswar Temple, Bhootnath Temple and Uzan Bazar Ghat.

An eyewitness informed the police that Barua was seen near Kachari Ghat on the banks of Brahmaputra on Monday, following which the NDRF and SDRF conducted a search along the river from Kachari Ghat to Pandu Ghat on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that he was deeply concerned by the sudden disappearance of Barua.

"His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilise all resources and take swift action to locate him," Sarma said in a late night post on X.

A radio artiste of fame, Barua has composed music for several Assamese films including 'Dr Bezbarua', 'Baruar Songsar', 'Mukuta', 'Lalita', 'Kokadeuta', 'Nati Aru Hati' among others.

Barua comes from a family of filmmakers, singers, music composers, artists, sportspersons and entrepreneurs and their over 100-year-old house in Latasil area is a prominent landmark of the city. PTI DG DG ACD