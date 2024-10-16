Assam excise officer caught accepting bribe

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) A section officer of the Assam Excise Department was arrested from the state secretariat here on Wednesday by the officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man for issuing a liquor bar license, police said.

The officer had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person who had applied for a licence to open a bar.

The man had already paid Rs 40,000 to him.

Unwilling to pay more bribe, the complainant approached the directorate to take necessary action against the officer.

Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the officer was caught while receiving an amount of Rs 25,500 from the complainant in his office in the state secretariat.

The bribe money was recovered from the officer's possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

He was subsequently arrested and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.