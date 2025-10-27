Assam excluded from SIR list: CEC says special orders to hold it there to be issued separately

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said separate provisions of the Citizenship Act apply in Assam, and a special order will be issued for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Assam did not figure in the list of 12 states and Union Territories where the electoral roll clean-up exercise has been announced from November 4.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said a Supreme Court-supervised exercise to verify citizenship is about to be concluded in Assam, and the state has separate provisions with regard to citizenship under the Citizenship Act.

"A special order will be issued by the Election Commission to hold SIR in Assam," he said.

Assembly elections are due in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry next year. While SIR has been announced for the other four states, Assam has been excluded from it as of now.

"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," Kumar said.

"So there will be separate revision orders issued for Assam, and a separate SIR date will be announced," he said.

Phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise will begin on November 4 with the enumeration state and continue till December 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.