Assam: Executive engineer arrested by anti-corruption sleuths

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) An Assam government official was apprehended in Nalbari on Monday on charges of demanding bribe, an official statement said.

This was the 50th trap case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption this year.

A statement issued by the directorate said it had received a complaint against the executive engineer of Dharmapur Barkhetri, Nalbari division of Irrigation Department, for demanding bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for processing contract-related works.

The amount of bribe was reduced to Rs 1 lakh, and the official was caught red-handed while accepting the money at his rented house in Milanpur area of Nalbari from the complainant, the statement said.

The tainted bribe money was recovered and an investigation started on basis of a case registered on the matter, it added.

The directorate, in a post on X, said this was the 50th trap laid this year so far.

"This is the 50th trap in this year resulting in arrest of 61 persons including 57 public servants. Our relentless drive against corruption would continue under guidance of Hon'ble CM, Assam," it said.