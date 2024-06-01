Assam exit polls: BJP claims reflection of people's faith, opp says actual results to be different

Guwahati, Jun 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP of Assam on Saturday termed the exit poll results as a reflection of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the results put the saffron party-led alliance in the state at a comfortable tally.

The opposition parties including Congress and AIUDF, however, maintained that the actual results will be different than the ones from the exit polls.

Most of the exit poll results put the BJP and its allies' tally in the state from nine to 12 seats, Congress' at zero to two seats, and others, including AIUDF, at zero to one seat.

The BJP has nine MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, Congress has three and one each is held by AIUDF and an Independent.

"The exit polls results match the prediction made by our party and the chief minister. It reflects the people's faith in Modi ji and how they want to see him as the prime minister for a third term," BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral said.

He claimed that the same results will be reflected when the actual counting of votes takes place on June four.

"BJP and its allies tally will be in double digits here," Maral added.

The BJP had fielded candidates in 11 seats, leaving two for Asom Gana Parishad and one for UPPL.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia maintained that much importance cannot be given to exit poll results as it has proved to be inaccurate in the past.

"We have to wait for three more days and the actual results will be known," he said.

The Congress had contested in 13 seats, while its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad had fielded its nominee in one seat.

AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam claimed that though most of the exit polls have put the party's tally at naught, it was confident of winning at least one seat.

"We will surely retain Dhubri. And the numbers given to BJP and allies will come down," he maintained.

Polling for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state was conducted in three phases, with 81.56 per cent voter turnout. PTI SSG NN