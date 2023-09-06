Assam eyeing nine world records during mega plantation drive

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) The Assam government is seeking to set nine world records during a mega tree plantation drive this month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The records will range from the largest planted tree mosaic to the largest line or spiral of saplings, he said.

"During our 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan', we are seeking to create nine records as per Guiness Book of World Records. Observers from the Guiness Book have already arrived here to oversee the process," he said, addressing a press conference here.

While six of the records will be attempts to improve on existing benchmarks, the state will look to create records in three new categories, he added.

Among the new records are the largest line or spiral of saplings, most pledge taken to plant trees and protect them, and the largest nature conservation lesson in online mode.

It will seek to improve the records for the largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue, most trees planted by a team in 24 hours, most trees planted in one hour, largest planted tree mosaic, most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour and largest photo album of people planting trees.

Sarma said the attempts will be undertaken at different venues from September 9 to 17.

He said 47,34,465 registrations have already been received online, which could be another record. The state is seeking to plant one 1 saplings during the exercise.

He said Rs 100 will be given to each person who have registered and will be provided the sapling to be planted.

"The person will be entrusted with maintaining the sapling and if it is found to be well after three years, that person will be given an additional Rs 200," he added.

Of the 1 crore saplings to be distributed, 30 lakh have been provided by the Forest Department from its own nurseries while the rest have been procured.

The entire plantation drive will cost the state Rs 47 crore, Sarma said.