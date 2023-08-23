Assam: Families of ISRO scientists 'over the moon' on Chandrayaan-3 success

Tinsukia/Lakhimpur (Assam), Aug 23 (PTI) The families of two ISRO scientists from Assam were 'over the moon' over the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 rover on the lunar surface.

The anxious family members of scientists Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta of Tinsukia and Lakhimpur towns respectively cried tears of joy as the touchdown happened.

Both Sharma and Dutta were members of Chandrayaan 2 and 3 missions and were involved in the Landing Control Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota.

''Baba, we did it'' were the first words from Nidhi Sharma when she called up her father-in-law Deepak Dev and spoke to him for less than a minute.

''We were very tense and apprehensive as Chandrayaan-2 had failed in the last few seconds. She had called us then and expressed her disappointment. With the success of Chandrayaan-3, we are literally feeling 'over the moon' and I have no words to express our joy," Dev told PTI.

Dev's wife Sikha said Nidhi is expecting her first child and they were very worried about her health.

"When I asked her to follow proper diet and take care of herself, she said she was concentrating on the mission and will think about it only after the mission's success," Sikha said, adding their son works for a multi-national company in Bengaluru.

Deepak and Shikha watched the live streaming of the event at their home along with their neighbours and friends.

Dutta's parents Rajani Kumar Dutta and Sheela Dutta watched the live streaming on mobile phones at their crockery shop.

''I am as ecstatic as every Indian is... what matters most is that the mission has been successful," Dutta told PTI as his wife watched the landing with tears rolling down.

"The previous mission, of which Chayan was a part, failed despite their hard work. I can't forget my son calling us and crying like a child to say that they have failed. Hence, I had asked everyone to pray so that it was successful this time. God has answered everybody's prayers today," he added. PTI DG DG ACD