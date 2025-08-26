Assam: Father-son duo killed in car-pickup van collision

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) A man and his teenage son were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a pickup van in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Moran area when Khagen Mahanta was driving his son Jugal Kishore, a class 8 student, to school, a police officer said.

Over-speeding by the vehicles is suspected to be the cause of the collision, he added.

Locals alleged that accidents have become routine in the area due to over-speeding by vehicles, without any proper traffic regulation in place. PTI SSG SSG ACD