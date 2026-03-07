Assam feminist collective releases 'manifesto' urging parties to ensure gender justice

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) A feminist collective in Assam on Saturday released a 'manifesto' ahead of the assembly elections, urging all political parties to commit to a clear agenda for gender justice, equality and inclusive development.

The feminist manifesto represents the collective voices, concerns, and aspirations of women, girls and gender-diverse persons across Assam, a spokesperson of the 'Assam Feminist Manifesto Collective', Anurita Pathak Hazarika, said at a press conference here on the eve of International Women's Day.

The manifesto has been prepared by women from across the state in consultation with grassroots women and community organisations, including stakeholders like women farmers, vendors, informal workers, weavers, survivors of violence, micro-entrepreneurs, people with disabilities, as well as those from marginalised and indigenous communities, she said.

"Assam is home to around 1.8 crore women who are equal citizens and rights holders, and as the state prepares to elect a new government in 2026, we believe that this democratic moment must centre around the rights, dignity, and leadership of women in shaping Assam's future," Hazarika said.

Despite the introduction of numerous schemes for women's welfare, structural inequalities continue to persist, and the gap between policies and women's lived realities remains wide -- particularly for women from marginalised communities such as tea garden workers, those living in 'chars' (riverine islands), women with disabilities, and women with diverse gender and sexual identities, she added.

Women continue to face violence and insecurity in homes, workplaces, digital and public spaces and the manifesto calls for stronger implementation of existing laws, accessible survivor support services, safe public infrastructure, and accountability mechanisms that ensure timely justice and safety for women, another collective member, Gita Bhattacharya, said.

Assam is among the most climate-vulnerable regions in India, facing recurrent floods, riverbank erosion, and displacement, with women bearing a disproportionate burden of these crises.

The manifesto demands women's leadership in climate governance, gender-responsive disaster response systems, and investment in climate-resilient livelihoods, particularly for vulnerable communities, she said.

The manifesto also called for greater public investment in education, improved school infrastructure, and stronger support for community participation in school governance.

Women's work continues to remain undervalued and insecure across sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, tea plantations, and public service work such as Anganwadi and ASHA services.

The manifesto calls for recognising women as workers and farmers, and providing dignified wages, social protection and safe working conditions.

The collective urged all political parties and candidates contesting the elections to incorporate these demands into their election manifestos and policy commitments.

"We also urge political parties to promote leadership and opportunities to participate in electoral processes and commit themselves to concrete actions for gender justice," another collective member, Rashmirekha Borah, said.

A just and inclusive Assam cannot be built without addressing the rights, safety, livelihoods, education, health and leadership of women and gender-diverse persons, she added. PTI DG DG ACD