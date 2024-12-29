Assam: Final electoral rolls for Panchayat polls published, 1.8 cr eligible voters

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Altogether 1.8 crore voters, including 89.54 lakh women, have been named in the final electoral roll of the 2025 Panchayat election in Assam, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The Final Electoral Rolls for the Panchayat Election 2025 have been published after taking into account the delimitation of Gaon and Anchalik panchayat and Zilla Parishad constituencies in 2024 across 27 districts, excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule and municipal bodies.

"After disposal of all claims and objections received from 27 districts, there are 1,80,14,913 electors. Among them, 90,60,640 are males, 89,53,865 are females and 408 are other gender voters," the official statement said.

These electors will vote for 397 Zilla Parishad constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,192 Gaon Panchayats and 21,920 wards, it added.

The final electoral rolls will be available for the public for their information on the notice board of the offices of the Gaon Panchayat, block development, Zilla Parishad and district commissioners as well as on the website of the district administrations and the State Election Commission.

"Further, the commission has decided to continue the process of addition of new electors with the date of eligibility of electors as on 01.01.2025 in the Panchayat electoral roll as per rules," the statement said.

The Assam government had earlier announced the panchayat elections with newly delimited constituencies would be completed by February 10 next year.

However, the Gauhati High Court on December 18 directed the Assam State Election Commission not to issue any notification regarding holding of panchayat polls without its permission.

The Court was hearing a bunch of writ petitions, mainly challenging the delimitation of panchayats across the state.

The next hearing has been fixed on January 9, 2025. PTI TR TR BDC