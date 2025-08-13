Assam: Final electoral rolls of Bodoland Territorial Council published, 26.58 lakh voters in BTR

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) The final photo electoral rolls of the 40 constituencies of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will go to polls in September, were published on Wednesday, with the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) having a total electorate of 26,58,477, according to the Assam State Election Commission.

The final electoral rolls have included 81 new villages in the BTR following the delimitation exercise undertaken by the state government, a statement said.

The total electorate of 26,58,477 includes 13,234,787 women, 13,23,673 men and 17 persons of the third gender, while the total number of polling stations are 3,279, which is subject to change, as the final list of polling stations will be published on August 18 after the completion of rationalisation, it said.

The electors can check their names on the final electoral rolls either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission, or by downloading the details of their polling station from the citizen corner on the EC website.

In order to encourage voter participation and involve more electors, the Commission has decided to consider the claims for enrolment till the last date of filing nominations, of those individuals who are eligible as per the ECI's current summary revision exercise, whose names are reflected in ECI's Supplementary Roll and possess a valid EPIC, the statement added.

Elections to the 40-member council, comprising the districts of Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa, Chirang and Tamulpur, are due in September. PTI DG DG ACD