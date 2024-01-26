Assam firmly on path of peace and development: Governor on Republic Day

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said that two major peace accords signed last year have placed the state firmly on the path of development.

Addressing the Republic Day function after unfurling the national flag in Guwahati, he said the progress made in resolving boundary disputes with neighbouring states is another important achievement for Assam.

"Our welfare schemes show the government's commitment to the welfare of the people. Peace is essential for development and we see development taking place now as peace has been established. There had been two major achievements in the last year with active support of the central government," Kataria said.

"One of them was the signing of the peace accord with ULFA in December which ended the decades-long strife, and the Dimasa peace pact in April which specifically deals with aspirations of the community," he added.

Resolving border disputes with its neighbouring states has been another priority area for the government, the governor said.

In the past year, an agreement has been signed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh leading to the resolution of disputes in a number of areas, while discussions for forming regional committees to solve the differences with Mizoram are taking place, he said.

Kataria lauded the role of the state police in ensuring law and order, particularly in the busting of fundamentalist groups.

"The Assam Police have been working to safeguard national interest. This has led to the banning of the Popular Front of India, and the arrest of its leaders, besides those of the Students' Front of India. A number of Bangladesh-based fundamentalist organisations have also been busted in the state," he said.

Noting the intensified crackdown on child marriages initiated last year, the governor said the government was aiming to eradicate the menace completely by 2026.

Zero-tolerance against corruption has been the mantra of the government, which has led to action against several officials, he said.

The governor also spoke about various schemes and initiatives of the government in different sectors, such as health, education, employment generation, citizen services, sports and environment.

"The government is working for equitable development and sustained peace in the state, and we seek the cooperation of the people in it," he said.