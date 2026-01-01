Assam first state to constitute 8th Pay Commission: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th Pay Commission for revision of the pay structure of its employees after the central government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The 8th Pay Commission in the state will be formed under the chairmanship of former additional chief secretary Subhas Das, the chief minister said at an interaction with mediapersons here.

''The Centre has already formed the 8th commission, but no state government has so far constituted a pay commission after that. Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute it'', he said.

This is a significant step towards employee welfare and progressive governance, Sarma added.

The Assam government had last set up a pay commission in 2015 to look into pay structure, emoluments, and service conditions.

The provisions of the central 8th Pay Commission are scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2026. PTI DG NN