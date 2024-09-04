Assam police arrest and send back five Bangladeshi infiltrators: Himanta

Guwahati: Five Bangladesh nationals, including four women, were apprehended and pushed back from Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

They were nabbed by the Assam police while trying to enter Karimganj from neighbouring Tripura.

"Our @assampolice personnel are maintaining constant vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and alert to thwart infiltration attempts," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Our @assampolice personnel are maintaining constant vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and alert to thwart infiltration attempts.



The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back in wee hours.



1. Mrs Afroja Jahirul Sardar

2. Ms Tumpa Haque

3. Ridoy Sk… pic.twitter.com/72tVY92cHU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 4, 2024

"The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back in the wee hours- Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Akhi Sk and Lakhipur Akhtar," he added.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the North East following the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

The Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had said.