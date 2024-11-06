Assam: Five civil servants suspended for refusing to join new postings

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers have been suspended for refusing to join their new places of posting in the Election Department, according to official orders.

Advertisment

Personnel Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan issued five individual orders, suspending Saroj Kumar Deka, Kabyashree Dihingia, Kongkan Jyoti Saikia, Parishmita Dehingia and Jintu Sarma.

The orders stated that they were transferred to new places under the Election Department, but all of them refused to join the new postings.

Manivannan said all of them disobeyed the order of the authority, destroyed office decorum and failed to act in public interest.

Advertisment

Deka, the Assistant Commissioner of Parbatjhora in Kokrajhar district, was transferred to Majuli as Election Officer. Dihingia, who held the position of Election Officer in Baksa, was transferred to Dima Hasao in the same role.

Saikia, previously the Election Officer in Tinsukia, was transferred to Barpeta as Election Officer. Dehingia, who worked as Election Officer in Bokakhat in Golaghat district, was transferred to Sivasagar in the same post. Sarma, the Assistant Commissioner of Jonai in Dhemaji, was transferred to Majuli as Election Officer. PTI TR TR MNB