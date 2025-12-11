Assam: Five missing while swimming in Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) At least five people went missing while swimming in the Brahmaputra in Guwahati, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Bhakti Kutir in Kharghuli, where eight persons went for a swim in the mighty river on Wednesday, an official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

"Three of them managed to come out of the water and were taken to the hospital, while five others are still missing. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed along with local authorities, and are jointly conducting search and rescue operations," she added.

As of now, no bodies have been recovered and the identities of the missing persons are yet to be ascertained, the official said.

"As per the latest update, rescue operations are underway. The area has been secured to allow teams to operate," she added.

A senior official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that the area where the incident took place has strong currents, making the operation challenging.

"The water seems to be calm on the above, but there are strong currents below. It is unlikely that the people are still at this location. We are looking for them downstream as well," he added.