Assam: Five suspected peddlers arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 cr

Guwahati, Jan 6 (PTI) Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The seizure was made from two different vehicles in the district, he said.

"@Cacharpolice intercepted two vehicles at Sunabarighat Bypass, seized 406 g of heroin worth Rs 2 crore and arrested 5 peddlers," he said in a post on X on Monday night.

"Fast rides, short run... Drug routes in Assam don't lead far, they end here! Kudos to @assampolice... #AssamAgainstDrugs," he added. PTI TR TR SOM