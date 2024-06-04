Assam flood: 7 dead, over 4.23 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Tuesday with seven more people losing their lives due to drowning, while more than 4.23 lakh people are reeling under the deluge across nine districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four people at Sonai and one person at Silchar revenue circles of Cachar district died due to flood.

Besides, one person each died in Raha circle of Nagaon district and Dispur of Kamrup Metropolitan due to the deluge, it added.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 30.

The report said that more than 4,23,000 people were hit due to the floods in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 2.13 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with more than 1.19 lakh people and Hojai with around 60,500 people suffering, it added.

Till Monday, over 6.25 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across 10 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 167 relief camps in six districts, where 32,872 persons have taken shelter, and running 73 relief distribution centres in four districts.

The authority has distributed 1,221.69 quintals of rice, 225.29 quintals of dal, 67.58 quintals of salt and 1,073.59 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state.

At present, 459 villages are under water and 7,866.08 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Morigaon, Nagaon and Cachar.

At present, Kopili and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger marks at different places in Assam, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, nearly 46,000 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state, it added. PTI TR TR RG