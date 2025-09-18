Assam flood affects 50,000 people in five districts

Guwahati, Sep 18 (PTI) Assam is in the grip of the second wave of flood this year with a population of nearly 50,000 affected in five districts of the state following heavy rainfall, according to an official report.

Golaghat, Cachar, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Bishwanath districts were hit by the deluge.

Golaghat is currently the worst-affected district with 32,217 people affected, followed by 13,409 in Sonitpur, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The rivers flowing above the danger level include the Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Barak in Cachar and Kushiara in Sribhumi.

The authorities have opened 29 relief camps in the affected districts, where 8,131 people have taken shelter, while 19,162 relief distribution centres have also been functioning.

There has been no loss of life in this wave, but 32 people have drowned in flood waters so far this year.

A total area of 4,632 hectares of cropland is currently under flood waters, while 14861 animals have been affected, the report added. PTI DG NN