Assam flood condition improves; nearly 1.3 lakh still hit

Guwahati, Jun 6 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam showed significant improvement on Thursday, although approximately 1.3 lakh people are still grappling with the aftermath across seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,29,500 people continue to be affected by the floods in Cachar, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon remains the most severely affected, with over 55,000 people suffering, followed by Cachar (51,000), and Karimganj, where 11,000 people are grappling with floodwaters.

As of Wednesday, nearly 2.5 lakh people were impacted across eight districts by floodwaters.

The total casualty count due to this year's floods, landslides, and storms has reached 34.

Authorities are currently managing 78 relief camps across five districts, accommodating 16,947 people, and operating 25 relief distribution centres across the same districts.

Over the last 24 hours, relief efforts have seen the distribution of 318.11 quintals of rice, 42.57 quintals of dal, 12.25 quintals of salt, and 1,912.9 liters of mustard oil among flood victims.

Presently, 293 villages remain submerged, and 5,702.1 hectares of crop areas have suffered damage across the state, as reported by ASDMA.

Floodwaters have caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Cachar, Hojai, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts.

At present, the Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul, as well as the Kushiyara at Karimganj, are flowing above the danger marks in Assam, according to ASDMA.

Due to the extensive flooding, over 26,800 domestic animals and poultry are affected statewide. PTI TR TR MNB