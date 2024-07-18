Assam: Flood-hit population reduces to 2.72 lakh as fresh areas inundated

Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement with the affected population reducing to about 2.72 lakh, though fresh areas were inundated as the number of deluge-hit districts rose to 13 on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were still flowing over the danger level at two locations, it said.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said number of affected population currently stood at 2,72,037 in 31 revenue circles and 695 villages of 13 districts.
The affected districts are Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nalbari, Nagaon, Dhemaji, and Kamrup Metropolitan.
On Wednesday, the number of people affected by the floods stood at 355,000 across 11 districts.
This year's floods, along with associated lightning and storms, have claimed 113 lives so far. Nagaon remains the worst-hit district with 77,101 people affected, followed by Cachar with 51,926 and Dhubri with 39,973.
A total of 12,929 displaced people are currently sheltered in 62 relief camps, while 14 relief distribution centres are serving 17,341 people.
Floodwaters continue to cover 13,804.36 hectares of cropland, and four animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours, with another 123,038 animals still affected.
The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level in Dhubri, while the Disang River is above the red mark in Nanglamuraghat. The ASDMA bulletin also reported damage to infrastructure, including embankments, houses, roads, and bridges, in various affected districts. PTI SSG SSG MNB