Assam flood: One more dead, over 8.4 lakh hit

Guwahati, Jul 13 (PTI) One more person lost his life and over 8.4 lakh people remained affected in 20 districts as Assam continued to reel under floods, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Gogamukh revenue circle of Dhemaji district, taking the total number of people losing their lives to incidents related to floods, landslides, storms and lightning strikes to 107 this year.

More than 8,40,000 people remained hit by floods in Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and South Salmara districts, the report said.

Cachar was the worst hit with nearly 1.5 lakh people affected, followed by Dhubri (1.27 lakh) and Nagaon (88,500), it added.

Till Friday, over 12.33 lakh people were affected by the floods in 23 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 221 relief camps and relief distribution centres across 13 districts, sheltering 72,046 displaced people at present.

At present, 1,705 villages are under water and 39,898.92 hectares of croplands have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Burhidihing and and Disang were flowing above the danger level at Chenimari and Nanglamuraghat respectively.

Barak River's tributary Kushiyara is also flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj town, ASDMA said. PTI TR TR ACD