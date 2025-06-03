Assam flood scene remains critical; Modi calls up CM to enquire about situation

Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to be critical on Tuesday with over 5.35 lakh people affected in over 20 districts while the toll remained unchanged at 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government.

Sarma visited Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit, during the day, while the meteorological department issued a forecast of more rain in several parts of the city.

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed concern over the situation in most parts of North East and urged the people in the affected areas to take precautions and follow the advisories from local authorities.

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

"A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.

He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

"The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts," Sarma said.

"Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam," the CM added.

Nadda, also in a post on X, expressed deep concern for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern states.

“I have directed BJP state units and karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines. I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,” he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.

An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places.

In Guwahati, as part of ‘flood-free mission’ the authorities demolished the building of Institute of Cooperative Management to clear encroachment along a waterbody known as Silsako beel.

Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, overseeing the drive, said the administration is in the process of clearing encroachment of water bodies, besides other steps to solve the waterlogging problem of the city.

Along with the Institute of Cooperative Management, a number of institutions and other organisations are being shifted out of the area, which were given permission for construction by previous governments.

“Due to some oversight, these permissions were given. We are paying compensation to these organisations as permissible. It has to be done for a permanent solution to Guwahati’s waterlogging problem,” Baruah added.

The overall flood situation remained critical with the death toll in the deluge and landslides at 11 while two others remained missing, officials said.

Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.

More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population.

A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional.

A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours.

Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening.

Embankments have been breached or affected at different places, besides damage to other infrastructure like roads, bridges, houses, electricity poles, etc.