Assam flood situation: 1.70 lakh people affected, one more dead

Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) Assam's flood situation improved further on Monday with a population of over 1.70 lakh affected but one more person drowned in the swirling waters, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

A population of 2.07 lakh people were affected by flood in nine districts of the state on Sunday.

One person died due to drowning in the Cachar district, taking the total toll to 40 so far in this year's flood, landslide and storm, it said.

A population of 1,70,377 are currently affected by the floods across nine districts, the bulletin said.The currently affected districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Nagaon and Hojai.

The worst affected district is Karimganj, with 96,440 people affected by the flood waters, followed by Cachar (52,400) and Darrang (10,802).

River Kushiara in Karimganj was flowing above the danger mark, while the other major rivers and their tributaries were showing a receding trend following the cessation of rainfall during the last two days.

A total of 13,094 people are currently sheltered in 149 relief camps in the affected districts, the bulletin said.

Altogether 641 villages are reeling under the flood waters, and 2,273.44 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the state due to the deluge.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood waters in most of the affected districts, it added.