Assam flood situation continues to improve

Guwahati, Jul 17 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Wednesday as water level across the state was receding, officials said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicted no rains for the next two days, giving hope for faster enhancement in the condition.

Meanwhile, a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday night said that the number of people reeling under the deluge decreased to around 4 lakh even as one more death was reported from Dhemaji.

The number of inundated districts reduced to 16, while a few major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow over the danger level at several places.

Cachar remained the worst-hit district with 80,783 affected people, followed by Dhubri (80,544) and Nagaon (76,889).

Altogether 84 relief camps with 15,476 inmates are now functional. Another 38 centres are providing relief to 15,607 affected people.

Cropland of 19,724.05 hectare remained inundated, while six animals were washed away in the last 24 hours and another 2,08,119 were affected.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level in Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, Disang in Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj, the bulletin said.

Embankments, roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure have been damaged in different districts, it added.

The traffic restrictions through the Kaziranga section of the national highway have been eased with improvement in the situation, though the speed limit remained imposed. PTI TR TR SOM