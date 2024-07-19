Assam flood situation continues to improve, water receding fast

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Friday, with water levels receding across the state, officials said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here forecast no rain in most parts of the state barring the western districts during the day.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday night, 2,72,037 people across 695 villages in 31 revenue circles of 13 districts are currently affected.

The affected districts are Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nalbari, Nagaon, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

"We do not foresee heavy rains in the state. Water levels in different areas are also reducing. We hope the situation will become normal soon," an official of ASDMA said.

Currently, 12,929 displaced people are housed in 62 relief camps, with 14 relief distribution centres serving 17,341 affected people.

Additionally, 13,804.36 hectares of crop land remain submerged.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the red mark in Dhubri and Disang in Nanglamuraghat.

The ASDMA bulletin also said damage to infrastructure like embankments, houses, roads and bridges have been reported from different affected districts.