Assam flood situation deteriorates, 1.34 lakh people hit

Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam, which had been improving over the past few days, has deteriorated again, with an increase in both the affected population and the number of impacted districts, according to an official bulletin released on Saturday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 133,945 people across seven districts have been affected.

This number had decreased to 107,385 across five districts on Friday. No casualties were reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll from this year's floods, storms, and landslides at 42.

Cachar district is the worst hit where 67,030 people remain impacted by the deluge, followed by Karimganj (27,235) and Dhemaji (25,947). Sistricts still inundated include Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Lakhimpur.

Altogether 8,484 displaced people have taken shelter in 66 relief camps, while another five relief distribution centres are also operational.

As many as 100 people were evacuated on six boats in Dhemaji district by local administration and SDRF personnel.

Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, embankments and culverts have been damaged in different parts, the ASDMA bulletin said.