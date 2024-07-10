Assam flood situation improves; 5 dead, over 14 lakh hit

Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday even though five more people lost their lives and over 14 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 25 districts, an official bulletin said.

Till Tuesday, almost 17.18 lakh people were affected by flood across 26 districts of the state.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, South Salmara, Dhemaji and Cachar districts.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 100.

The report said more than 14,38,900 people were hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.

Dhubri is the worst hit with over 2.37 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (1.82 lakh) and Golaghat (1.12 lakh), it added.

The administration has been operating 365 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 20 districts, taking care of 1,57,447 displaced people at present.

At present, 2,580 villages are under water and 39,898.92 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Majuli.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger levels.

The Barak river's tributary Kushiyara is also flowing above the danger marks at Karimganj town, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 11,28,398 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state. PTI TR TR NN