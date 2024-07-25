Assam flood situation improves, 66,267 still affected in 9 districts

Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) Assam's flood situation improved on Thursday with the water level of the major rivers receding and the number of people affected by the deluge declining to 66,267 in nine districts, an official bulletin said.

There was no loss of human lives reported during the day with the toll due to flood, landslides, storms and lightning remaining at 114, the Assam Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) bulletin said.

The number of affected people declined to 66,267 from Wednesday's estimate of 69,671 in 10 districts, it said.

Morigaon, Dhemaji, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara and Jorhat are now on the list of flood-hit districts.

The number of affected revenue circles remains at 21 and the count of villages under floodwater declined to 184 from the previous day's 190.

Nagaon is the most severely affected district with a flood-hit population of 55,711, followed by Golaghat with 4,874 and Dhemaji with 3,850, the bulletin said.

Floodwater inundated 4,076.4 hectares of crop area, declining from the previous day's 4,202 hectares.

Currently, 1,953 people are in 24 relief camps, while an additional 2,298 people received assistance through distribution centres, it said.

River Brahmaputra's tributaries Dikhou and Disang are flowing above the danger mark at Sivasagar and Nanglamuraghat respectively.

During the day, floodwater washed away 22 animals, damaged 13 houses, and breached two embankments.

Assam has experienced two waves of flood so far this year, affecting all 35 districts.

The first wave took place between May 28 and June 13, while the ongoing second one began on June 16. PTI DG BDC