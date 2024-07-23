Assam flood situation improves, 73,703 people affected in 10 districts

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Assam's flood situation is gradually improving, with the affected population decreasing to 73,703 across 10 districts, according to an official bulletin on Tuesday.

There was no loss of human lives reported during the day with the death toll due to floods, landslides, storms and lightnings remaining at 114, the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Compared to Monday's figures, the number of affected districts has reduced from 12 to 10, with a decline in affected revenue circles from 22 to 20, and affected villages decreasing from 247 to 195.

The districts currently affected include Morigaon, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, and Jorhat. Among these, Nagaon remains the most severely affected with a population of 61,034, followed by Golaghat with 4,874 and Dhemaji with 3,943.

Floodwaters have submerged 4,230.42 hectares of crop area, down from 4,528.36 hectares previously.

Currently, 3,483 people are taking shelter in 37 relief camps, while an additional 15,503 people receiving assistance through non-camp distribution centres.

In terms of river levels, Brahmaputra's tributaries Dikhou and Disang are flowing above the danger mark at Sivasagar and Nanglamuraghat respectively.

During the day, floodwaters damaged 52 houses, five roads, and affected an embankment.

Assam has experienced two waves of floods so far this year, affecting all 35 districts. The first wave took place from May 28 to June 13, while the ongoing second wave began on June 16. PTI DG DG MNB