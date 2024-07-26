Assam flood situation improves as number of affected people dips to 56,000

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam further improved on Friday as the number of affected people dipped to around 56,000 in seven districts, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said that the only major river that was flowing above the danger level was Disang at Nanglamuraghat.

It said the number of people affected by the deluge was 56,763 in 173 villages in seven districts.

The affected districts were Sivasagar, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Nagaon.

Till Thursday, over 66,000 people in nine districts were affected by the deluge. The toll in this year's floods, storms, lightning strikes and landslides was 114.

Nagaon remained the worst-hit district with 49,311 people affected.

A total of 19 relief camps with 1,736 inmates were operational, while another six relief distribution centres were serving 13,529 people.

A total cropland of 4,279.4 hectares remained inundated and 10,370 animals were affected in the second wave of floods.

Infrastructure such as houses, cattle sheds and roads were damaged in the floods, the ASDMA bulletin said. PTI SSG SSG ACD