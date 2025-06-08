Assam: Flood situation improves marginally; 3 more deaths push toll to 26

Guwahati/Rangia, Jun 8 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Sunday as the number of affected people reduced to 2.59 lakh, even as the toll in this year’s deluge and landslides rose to 26 with three more fatalities, officials said.

No major river was flowing above the danger level in the state, with ferry services over the Brahmaputra resuming partially during the day, they said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 32 revenue circlers and 741 villages in 11 districts continued to reel under flood waters.

The affected population stands at 2,59,093, with the three Barak valley districts remaining the worst-hit – Sribhumi (1,62,108), Hailakandi (51,663) and Cachar (36,271), it said.

Around 3.37 lakh people in 12 districts were affected till Saturday.

The three deaths on Sunday were reported from Nagerbera revenue circle of Kamrup district, pushing the toll to 26, including six in mudslides, the bulletin said.

More than 24,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 100 relief camps, while another 30 relief distribution centres were also functional.

Crop land of over 6,311 hectares remain inundated, ASDMA said.

Meanwhile, ferry services over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati resumed partially on Sunday, an Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department release said.

The Guwahati Madhyam Khanda Ferry Service will temporarily operate from the Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat, until the approach road on the north bank side is restored and deemed safe for ferry commuters, it said.

The Guwahati Kurua Ferry Service will resume on Monday.

The operation of wooden boats in Guwahati area will remain prohibited, and the decision regarding its resumption will be taken after reviewing the river conditions, the release added. PTI CORR SSG RBT