Flood situation in Assam improves slightly; over 2 lakh still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally with the water level of the major rivers showing a receding trend on Monday though over two lakh people are still affected by the deluge, officials said.

A population of 2.07 lakh people currently affected by flood in nine districts of the state, they said.

The districts currently affected by flood are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj and Nalbari.

The worst affected district is Karimganj with over one lakh people under flood waters, followed by Cachar with over 50,000 and Darrang with nearly 30,000 people. Altogether 39 people have lost their lives so far in this year's flood, landslide and storm.

River Kushiara in Karimganj was flowing above the danger mark in the state while the other major rivers and their tributaries were showing a receding trend following cessation of rainfall during the last two days.

More than 75,000 people have taken shelter in over 200 relief camps in the affected districts.

More than 800 villages and 4,274.13 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state due to the current spate of flood.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in most of the flood-affected districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the administration of all the affected districts to be on alert and provide necessary relief and rehabilitation to the people.