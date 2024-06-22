Assam flood situation improves marginally; toll rises to 39

Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of affected people and districts decreased though two more deaths were reported, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm to 39, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Rivers Kopili and Kushiyara continued to flow above the danger level at Dharamtul and Karimganj respectively.

The number of affected population is currently at 2,63,452 in 12 districts – Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Karimganj, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar.

More than 3.90 lakh people were reeling under the deluge in 19 districts on Friday.

Karimganj continued to be the worst-hit district with 1,39,989 people still remaining affected, followed by Darrang with 56,863 affected population.

The affected population in the state is spread across 33 revenue districts and 1,027 villages, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares was still under flood waters, while 2,20,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remain affected.

As many as 134 relief camps have been set up, sheltering 17,661 inmates, while another 94 relief distribution centres are also operational in the state.

A total of 54 persons were evacuated in Kamrup district by local administration and NDRF personnel, while 16 boats have been deployed in rescue operations in different parts.

Eleven medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges and embankments, have been reported from across the state, it added. PTI SSG SSG RG