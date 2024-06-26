Assam flood situation improves; nearly 1.4 lakh people still affected

Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday even as almost 1.4 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,37,800 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup and Karimganj districts.

Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 75,000 people affected, followed by Karimganj with more than 56,500 people and Dhemaji with almost 3,800 people reeling under flood waters, it added.

Till Tuesday, over 1.5 lakh people were affected by flood in seven districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm stands at 41.

The administration has been operating 109 relief camps and relief distribution centres in five districts, where 37,799 persons have taken shelter at present.

The authority has distributed 523.72 quintals of rice, 98.64 quintals of dal, 29.64 quintals of salt and 2,963.39 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 487 villages are under water and 1,334.51 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Kokrajhar and Karimganj districts.

At present, Kushiyara at Karimganj town is flowing above the danger mark in Assam, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 1,24,800 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.