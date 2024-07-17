Assam flood situation improves, over 3.5 lakh still affected

Guwahati, Jul 17 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Wednesday, even as over 3.5 lakh people continue to be impacted by the deluge in 11 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3,55,400 people are affected in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

Dhubri is the worst hit with nearly 80,000 people impacted, followed by Nagaon (77,500) and Cachar (almost 72,000), it said.

Till Tuesday, over 4.04 lakh people were hit due to flooding across 12 districts.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning stands at 113, the report said.

The administration has been operating 85 relief camps and relief distribution centres in eight districts, taking care of 24,336 displaced people at present.

The bulletin said 823 villages are under water and 16,673.86 hectares of crop area has been damaged across the state.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Bajali, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karimganj and Morigaon.

On account of widespread flooding, over 1,63,800 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected in Assam, it added. PTI TR RBT