Assam flood situation improves, rivers flowing below danger mark

Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday with all major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, flowing below the danger mark with no rainfall reported from any part of the state during the last 24 hours, officials said.

A population of nearly 1.60 lakh are currently affected by floods in nine districts of the state.

The death toll in the first wave of floods and landslides is 27 with one person drowning in swirling water in Sribhumi district on Monday.

Altogether 389 villages in 25 revenue circles are currently affected by flood waters, they said.

Sribhumi is the worst affected district with over 1.20 lakh people still affected by flood water.

The authorities of the affected districts have opened relief camps and over 6,000 people are still taking shelter in 91 camps set up for the purpose while over 40,000 distribution centres are also providing relief materials.

Flood waters have also inundated 3,594.26 hectares of cropland and 1,13,605 animals are also affected.

In Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, affected by the current wave of floods, seven animals have died, 31 have been rescued while three camps are still inundated.

Kamrup district is still affected by urban flood and three relief camps have been set up where 61 people have taken shelter, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The districts currently affected by the flood are Hailakandi, Kamrup, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro) and Lakhimpur.