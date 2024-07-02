Assam flood situation worsens, over 11 lakh people suffering

Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Tuesday with three more people losing their lives and more than 11.3 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 23 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Sadiya and Doomdooma revenue circles of Tinsukia district, while one person drowned at Jonai in Dhemaji district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslides and storms increased to 48.

The report said more than 11,34,400 people were hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 1.65 lakh people suffering, followed by Darrang with more than 1.47 lakh people affected and Golaghat with almost 1.07 lakh people reeling under flood waters.

Till Monday, over 6.44 lakh people were suffering across 18 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 489 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 21 districts, where 2,86,776 people have taken shelter.

Nearly 2,850 people have been rescued by civil administration, SDRF, NDRF, Emergency Services and Air Force from various parts of the state, the ASDMA said.

The authority has distributed 10,754.98 quintals of rice, 1,958.89 quintals of dal, 554.91 quintals of salt and 23,061.44 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

At present, 2,208 villages are under water and 42,476.18 hectare of cropland have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Subansiri was flowing above the danger mark at Badatighat, Burhidihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at Nt Road Crossing, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing, Kopili at Kampur and Beki at Road Bridge.

The Barak river was flowing above the danger mark at BP Ghat, while its tributaries Kushiyara at Karimganj town and Dhaleswari at Gharmura were also flowing above the red mark, the ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 8,32,000 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state. PTI TR TR SOM