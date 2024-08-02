Assam flood toll rises by 2, over 18,000 people still affected

Guwahati, Aug 2 (PTI) The Assam flood toll rose by two on Friday, reaching a total of 116, while over 18,000 people remain affected across six districts, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one death each was reported from Golaghat and Morongi revenue circles of Golaghat district.

The bulletin said 18,307 people in 14 revenue circles and 146 villages of six districts were still reeling under the deluge.

The affected districts are Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Nagaon and Sivsagar.

The worst-hit district is Golaghat where over 13,600 people remained affected.

Nine relief camps are sheltering 841 displaced people, and 23 relief distribution centres are serving 5,331 people.

Floodwaters have inundated 3,745.1 hectares of crops, and 6,106 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours.

The Dhansiri River is flowing above the danger level in Numaligarh, the bulletin said. PTI SSG SSG MNB