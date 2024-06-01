Assam flood toll rises to 15, six lakh affected

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) The death toll in floods in Assam increased to 15 after three more persons lost their lives in the calamity, as the number of affected population went up to over six lakh, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

The number of affected people was 3.5 lakh in 11 districts on Friday.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority release, however, said the number of affected districts has come down to 10.

One death each was reported from Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, taking the toll in floods and storms from May 28 to 15.

Three major rivers, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing over the danger level, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The number of affected population has reached 6,01,642, with Nagaon being worst-hit with 2,79,345 reeling under waters.

Among the other severely hit districts are Hojai (1,26,813 affected population) and Cachar (1,12,265).

Altogether 41,564 displaced people have taken shelter in 187 relief camps set up in various districts.

NDRF, SDRF, local administration and people were engaged in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Assam Police, in a post on X, said that a total of 966 people and 89 animals have been rescued till Saturday.

"Teams are on the ground, working day and night to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected. We remain steadfast in our commitment to saving lives and providing unwavering support during this challenging time," it added.

Road and rail communication in several parts of the state remained disrupted following incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone 'Remal', officials said.

In Cachar district, all educational institutions were closed on Saturday due to the prevailing weather conditions, an official release said, adding that scheduled semester and compartmental exams will be held as planned.

In view of damage of track between New Haflong's Chandranathpur section and water logging at Silchar station of Lumding division, at least 10 trains scheduled for commencing journey from Saturday to Monday were cancelled, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said. PTI SSG MNB NN