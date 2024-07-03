Assam floods due to geographical factors beyond state's control: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday addressed the ongoing flood situation in the state, attributing it to geographical factors beyond the state's control.

''The devastating second wave of floods in the state were mainly due to the cloudburst in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh'', he told reporters after reviewing the flood situation in Kamrup district.

Heavy rainfall in China, Bhutan and in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh led to floods in Assam and this is ''beyond our control'', he said.

Several flood control measures have been initiated over the years and the ''impact as well the suffering of the people has come down considerably but we will have to deal with the natural consequences in the best possible manner'', Sarma said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Garal Bhattapara Gaonburah ghat and also inspected the Dharapur Jangrabari Sluice Gate over River Khana.

He reassured residents of repair work on damaged embankments and roads, alongside provisions of food and medical aid in relief camps.

Sarma was seen wearing a life jacket and moving in a rubber boat, accompanied by officials, through the inundated areas.

The Chief Minister said he will go to Majuli on Thursday where an embankment has breached, inundating vast tracts of land.

''We are working 24x7 to ensure that no further embankments are breached'', he added.

He said rainfall has declined in several of the affected districts and ''if this trend continued, then the situation was expected to improve within a week''.

''If, however, incessant rainfall occurred in the catchment areas, then the situation will remain critical and we have to deal with it accordingly'', he said.

He said that the biggest strength of the people of the state is their ''resilience and it shows in times like these when we collectively commit to overcome the challenges posed by the floods''.

The Chief Minister had reviewed the flood situation in Upper Assam's Golaghat district and Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday. PTI DG DG MNB