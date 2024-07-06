Assam floods: Rahul asks Centre, state to expeditiously extend all support to those affected

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the flood situation in Assam and urged the Central and state governments to expeditiously extend all possible support to those affected.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Saturday with six more people losing their lives and nearly 24 lakh people affected, according to an official bulletin.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The flood situation in Assam is becoming increasingly dangerous. My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters reeling under the deluge." "Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to provide help in rescue and rehabilitation operations," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"I urge the Central and state governments to compassionately and expeditiously extend all possible support to those affected," he said.

The devastating floods claimed the lives of two persons in Charaideo and one each in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 70. A total of 23,96,648 people have been affected by the floods in 29 districts, while cropland of 68,768.5 hectares was underwater.

Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri where 7,97,918 people have been affected, Cachar where 1,75,231 people have been hit and Darrang where 1,63,218 people are affected.

A total of 53,429 people have taken shelter in 577 relief camps.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries -- Burhi Dihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing, and Kopili at Dharamtul and Sankosh in Golakganj -- were also flowing above the danger levels.

The Barak river was flowing above the danger mark at AP Ghat, BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj town.